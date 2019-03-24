A man is in the hospital after police said he was shot Saturday night in Atlanta.

According to Atlanta Police, there were called to the area of Jonesboro Road and Bowen Avenue around 9:39 p.m.

The victim was taken to Grady Hospital in serious condition.

Officers said they have one person detained at this time and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

