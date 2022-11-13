1 person found shot, killed near funeral home in Ashview Heights, Atlanta Police say

Here is what we know.

ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting near a funeral home in the Ashview Heights neighborhood in southwest Atlanta Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police responded to a location in the 100-block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Southwest in response to shots fired, but said that the shooting happened at a separate location.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the shooting. Police have not yet said whether a suspect is in custody.

