1 person found shot, killed near funeral home in Ashview Heights, Atlanta Police say

ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting near a funeral home in the Ashview Heights neighborhood in southwest Atlanta Sunday afternoon, police said.
Police responded to a location in the 100-block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Southwest in response to shots fired, but said that the shooting happened at a separate location.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the shooting. Police have not yet said whether a suspect is in custody.
11Alive is working to gather more information and will update the story as details become available.
