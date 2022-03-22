Homicide investigation underway near Atlanta hookah bar, police say

Here are the details.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a homicide near the Monaco Hookah Lounge early Tuesday morning, they said. Detectives said around 6:30 a.m. that they were on their way to investigate the area off Trinity Avenue in downtown Atlanta.

Police have not identified anyone involved or any information about what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story, come back here for more updates as information becomes available.

Have information about a crime? Submit a tip to Crime stoppers in Greater Atlanta through their online form.

Rewards of up to $2,000 are offered for tips that lead to arrests of individuals on their Wanted list. Tips can also be accepted over the phone at 1- 404-577-8477.

People can also submit a tip by using the P3 Tips app, available for Apple or Android users.





