1 shot, killed in Atlanta's Hotel District, police say

Here is what we know.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place near the city's Hotel District neighborhood in Downtown Atlanta Wednesday night.

Officers responded to 400 W. Peachtree St. NW near Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard where they found one person who had been shot to death.

The address appears to be the location of the Twelve Downtown Hotel high rise building.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting or if they have a suspect in custody.

11Alive has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to learn more about what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.