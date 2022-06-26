1 shot and killed in Dekalb County, police say

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. in Stonecrest on Sunday, according to police.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dekalb County officers are investigating a shooting in Stonecrest that left one person dead on Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m., police said they were flagged down by a driver who said an argument was going on at a nearby Citgo gas station.

The department said the situation had already escalated before officers arrived and ended in gunfire.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital but later died. They said the suspect is in custody and being interviewed.

Dekalb County Police Department did not release any more information about the victim or what led to the shooting.