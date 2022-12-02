Shooting kills 1 near Pointe South Shopping Center, Clayton County Police say

This is a developing story.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person near the Pointe South Shopping Center on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 8500 block of GA-85 in Jonesboro just before 3 p.m. Friday.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting and the identity of the victim, so they didn't offer many details about the shooting. They said that it is still an active scene.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.