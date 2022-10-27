Man killed in northwest Atlanta shopping plaza, APD says

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — One man was shot and killed in front of a shopping plaza in northwest Atlanta Thursday afternoon, APD said.

Officers stated they received a call of a person shot around 3:36 p.m. When police arrived to the scene, they said they found a man dead who "sustained a gunshot wound to the body."

Homicide investigators are on-scene after police said he was shot at 735 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW. APD did not provide any other information about the victim or about any possible suspects.

There was a shooting at this exact location inside the supermarket in April of 2021 after police said they believed a man was involved in a fight inside the store with a manager that sent one man to the hospital.

