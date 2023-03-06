Man shot, killed at Stone Mountain restaurant, police say

Police said the shooting happened at 5047 Memorial Drive, which is listed as Daallo Restaurant on Google Maps.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating after one person was killed Monday morning in Stone Mountain.

Police said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. at 5047 Memorial Drive, which is listed as Daallo Restaurant on Google Maps. Once officers arrived, they found one man shot.

He later died on the scene, police said.

Investigators believe the man was shot after he was approached by three others. Police said "shots were exchanged" and the group fled the scene.

A little while later, one of the suspects was found with a gunshot wound at 15 Chatfield Drive. Police said he was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.