Shots allegedly fired from car during argument at couple riding scooters; 1 hurt

ATLANTA — A couple's afternoon ride on scooters took a dangerous turn Wednesday afternoon.

According to Atlanta Police, a woman was shot by someone passing by in a car in the 400 block of Martin L. King Jr. Drive.

APD said they were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. The victim told officers she and her boyfriend were riding scooters when they got into an argument with a man passing by in a black Dodge Charger.

"At some point, it appears an occupant of the Charger fired several shots, striking the female in her leg one time," APD said.

The victim was taken to the hospital. APD said at last check, she was in stable condition.