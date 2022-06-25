1 teen dead, 2 injured after LaGrange shooting, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A 16-year-old is dead and two others are recovering after a shooting in LaGrange Friday night.
LaGrange Police said all three victims were hanging out at a restaurant - Mason's World - when two different groups got into a fight.
The 16-year-old victim, Laquan Dewberry, was shot in the upper torso and was found at a nearby car wash where he later died.
The two other victims were a 17-year-old girl and another 16-year-old boy, according to police. Both of them were transported to the hospital and were released.
At this time police have offered no further details.
