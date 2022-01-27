10 indicted in Fulton County human trafficking case, Georgia AG says

One of the 10 faces charges for 'harboring and transporting an underage person and benefiting financially from the sexual servitude of that person.'

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Ten people were indicted in a Fulton County human trafficking case, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday.

The attorney general said his office's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit brought the indictments out of Operation Not Forgotten 2020, an annual multi-agency effort to recover endangered and missing children.

Carr's office said one individual in the Fulton County case faces charges for "harboring and transporting an underage person and benefiting financially from the sexual servitude of that person."

The other nine individuals were charge with human trafficking by solicitation.

The 2020 Operation Not Forgotten effort resulted in the rescue of 26 children and the safe location of 13 others, according to the attorney general's office and the U.S. Marshals. That included the underage victim in this case.

The attorney general's office did not provide details on what the individual facing the most serious charges is accused of, but said if convicted he would face a maximum sentence of three life sentences in prison.

"At the Department of Law, we take seriously our role to protect our fellow Georgians and prosecute those who victimize our most vulnerable citizens,” Carr said in a statement. “Our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit remains both proactive and strategic in its approach to identifying potential cases, locating individuals in need, and apprehending both buyers and sellers alike."