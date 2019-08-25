ST. LOUIS — A 10-year-old girl was among three people found dead inside a Downtown West apartment Saturday afternoon.

Police have identified them as 10-year-old Nyla Banks, 45-year-old Antoinette Banks and 46-year-old Gene Watson III.

According to police, Nyla lived with Antoinette Banks in the 3300 block of Park Avenue in The Gate neighborhood.

At 2:46 p.m. Saturday, police responded to Watson's apartment at the Edge Lofts in the 700 block of N. 21st Street in the city's Downtown West neighborhood. Officers arrived to find the three victims dead inside the apartment unit.

Police said they had multiple puncture wounds. Two of the victims were shot and one victim was stabbed. Police have not specified who was shot or stabbed. They have not released the victims' relationships.

Alicia Altomari lived next door to Watson.

"He was a nice guy," she said. "He had kids and they were very nice. And I just feel bad for the whole family and my heart goes out to them.”

Altomari said she arrived home about the same time police were arriving on the scene.

"I was lucky to not be home that night so and I'm glad," she said.

David Barton said he saw all the police lights as he pulled up to his apartment building.

"It was cop cars everywhere," he said. "The whole block was shut down. I come pull inside my gate. I just heard a guy got killed, a little girl and a female got killed. That's all I heard."

Now police are trying to figure out what happened. Investigators said they do not have a motive or any suspects at this time.

Antoinette Banks' cousin set up a GoFundMe for the family here.

