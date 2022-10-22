1 dead, another hospitalized in Athens double shooting

Police said the two young men shot each other.

ATHENS, Ga. — A deadly double shooting between two young men took the life of one in Athens and sent another to the hospital Friday night, according to their police department.

Officers said they were dispatched around 4:55 p.m. to the 100 block of Gaines School Road regarding a shooting. The department reports that they found two men shot.

An 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital; police said the other young man, who was 19 years old, died.

Investigators said the two shot each other, but the investigation is still ongoing. The department did not release either man's name or say what could have led up to the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Athens Clarke County Police Department.

