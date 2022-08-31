11-year-old leads authorities on 100 mph+ high-speed chase in Dodge Ram pickup truck

Authorities said the incident happened Wednesday morning in Liberty County, Georgia.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old took off in a Dodge Ram pickup truck and led authorities on a high-speed chase in Liberty County Wednesday morning, according to NBC-affiliate WSAV.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office told WSAV that the child took off in the truck that belonged to his stepfather and drove into Hinesville, Georgia. The 11-year-old boy allegedly hit an ATM, causing minor damage, before driving on West Oglethorpe Highway.

Authorities were able to spot the boy on the highway and attempted to stop him. However, that's when the boy continued speeding, and he allegedly hit an SUV driven by a 16-year-old girl near Wallace Martin Drive and East Oglethorpe, WSAV reported. Deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office took over the chase when the boy crossed into the county's jurisdiction. The boy allegedly led deputies on a high-speed chase of more than 100 mph.

As the boy allegedly headed into Midway, Georgia, deputies could not stop him. WSAV reported that Georgia State Patrol said the boy turned onto I-95 south, where he missed the road and eventually stopped in a muddy area. The truck had minor damage.