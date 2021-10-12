Police:12-year-old allegedly shot 11-year-old in head after fight broke out

The child died at the scene before police arrived, officers said.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A neighborhood is reeling after the lives of two families have been changed forever following a shooting. According to Clayton County Police, a 12-year-old is being charged with murder after an 11-year-old was shot in the head Thursday.

Officers said the child died at the scene before they arrived. On Thursday, few details were released about the shooting. On Friday, police gave more insight into what happened, including revealing that two other children witnessed the deadly shooting.

Clayton County Police were called to the 6000 block of Westbury Road just before 5:30 p.m. The two children, who police said knew each other, lived in a nearby apartment complex.

They were walking in the area when they got into a fight. That's when the shooting happened in front of a home. According to police, the 11-year-old was shot once in the head.

The 12-year-old is being charged as an adult at this time. Neighbors were shocked to find out what happened.

"It's surprising because I don't really see kids around here except for about one or two houses," one woman said.

In addition to murder, the child faces the charges of aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm for someone under 18, and cruelty to children in the first degree.