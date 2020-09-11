11-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in East Point

He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment and later died.

EAST POINT, Ga. — An 11-year-old is dead in what police say was a drive-by shooting on Friday.

East Point Police officers responded to a home on the 1200 block of Bell Avenue to reports of a person shot.

Officers discovered the boy with gunshot wounds, they said. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment and later died.

The East Point Criminal Investigations Division launched an investigation that is ongoing, they said.

Earlier this month, a 13-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting in Clayton County. His killer has not been captured, according to police.