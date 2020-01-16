ATLANTA — An Atlanta recording studio that, on its website, boasts clients ranging from Future and T.I to Bruno Mars and Nicki Minaj is now picking up the pieces after being hit with a barrage of gunfire just before midnight on Wednesday.

Atlanta Police Captain F. Turner said that Zone 5 officers were sent to 699 11th Street, the address of 11th Street Studios, in response to a "shots fired" call.

"Once the officers arrived, they found the business riddled with gunfire as well as damage to the [other] four buildings," Turner said.

Turner said no one was hurt at the location which sits near multiple businesses and the Six Feet Under Pub & Fish House restaurant which is next door. He added they're still working to figure what led up to the shooting and who was responsible.

Right now, police are searching for three male suspects who escaped in a gray vehicle, but more specific descriptions of the people or the vehicle weren't yet available.

Investigators were on the scene into the early morning hours of Thursday searching for answers as crime scene units collected ballistic evidence.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477 (TIPS).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

