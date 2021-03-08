12 people indicted after 2-year burglary investigation in Gwinnett County, police say

According to the police department, Gwinnett County had a string of burglaries targeting victims of Asian descent since 2019.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A dozen people have been indicted and face more than 60 felony charges after a long two-year investigation by Gwinnett County Police's Burglary Unit.

Police said the suspects broke into homes and took valuable items such as money, jewelry and identification documents. There have been approximately 200 burglaries with an estimated total of $2.1 million of stolen property, according to Gwinnett County Police.

Investigators found that the suspects were also linked to burglaries in several other Georgia counties including: Forsyth County, Oconee County, Clarke County, Bibb County, and Fayette County. The police department said they were also linked to burglaries in Texas, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

Gwinnett County Police said two search warrants were executed last week and they found 200 high-end handbags, money, jewelry, counterfeit social security cards and passports.