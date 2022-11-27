12-year-old boy killed during shooting near Atlantic Station identified

Zyion Charles was identified as the boy killed in a fatal shooting that left five other teenagers wounded following an argument that broke out between a large group.

ATLANTA — A 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed during a chaotic scene near Atlantic Station Saturday night has been identified by his family.

Zyion Charles was identified as the boy killed in a fatal shooting that left five other teenagers wounded following an argument that broke out between a large group that eventually led to gunfire.

Mayor Dickens said in a Sunday press conference that a few of the others involved, including another victim in critical condition, were Atlanta Public Schools students. In addition, he said all of those involved were teenagers.

Dickens pointed to the heightened presence of police that was already in place at Atlantic Station on the night of the shooting. He also stressed the importance of parents keeping track of where their children are.

The mayor noted that while offering condolences to parents of the victims, he had several say they didn't even know their kids were at Atlantic Station, let alone knew of a curfew in place there.

Police said that the large group was escorted off the Atlantic Station property by off-duty APD officers and Atlantic Station personnel due to unruly behavior and curfew violations that the popular location has.

There is a 3 p.m. curfew that is strictly enforced for all kids that are under the age of 18 that are not with a parent or guardian, according to Atlantic Station's official website. It also states that juvenile groups of at least four or more will be sent away.