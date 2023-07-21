Family says 12-year-old was shot inside home in DeKalb County

Police said they believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic situation.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being shot inside a home in DeKalb County, according to his family on Friday.

The incident happened at a home on Walnut Ridge Court in Stone Mountain. Friday afternoon DeKalb Police confirmed that a shooting did take place and that a juvenile was hurt. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on July 21.

The family said the child was inside a bedroom of the home at the time of the shooting. Police said they believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic situation.

The child was rushed to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta for immediate medical attention. A family member said around 6 a.m. the child is expected to be OK and is recovering.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.