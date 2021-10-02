12-year-old boy shot and killed in southwest Atlanta, police say

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed this afternoon in southwest Atlanta, police confirm.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department said they responded at around 1:48 p.m. and located the boy "unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds."

It happened at 1278 Shirley Street SW in the Cascade Road neighborhood.

"He was not alert, not conscious or breathing and was confirmed deceased by Grady EMS," Atlanta Police Officer Anthony Grant said.

He added: "Homicide Investigators will be responding to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident."

11Alive SkyTracker showed investigators focusing on a wooded area behind a home in the cul-de-sac.