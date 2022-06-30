Police release photos of armed robber accused of swiping woman's rings at Buckhead Publix

The incident happened on May 10 and police are asking for help in the search.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police released a photo of the armed suspect who they say robbed a woman of her rings earlier this year at a Buckhead Publix. Officers are now asking the public for help.

Police were called on May 10 to the grocery store located at 1250 West Paces Ferry Road about an attempted carjacking around 12:36 p.m.

The woman told the officer that while she was putting her groceries in the car, a man wearing black pants, a black hoodie and a light pink mask walked close to her. She reports that she spoke, but he didn't reply, according to Atlanta Police Department records.

After rolling her cart back to the front of the store, she came back and got in her car. The department said the driver's door opened after she put on her seatbelt and the man was standing over her.

He demanded she give her rings over and pulled her out of the car; police said she saw he had a firearm.

The woman said she was able to get back up quickly and ran toward Northside Parkway. She saw the robber put the gun away and run across the parking lot towards Paces Ferry Road.

Her car did roll back and hit another, but no one was inside, police said. The car had minor damage and the woman had scrapes on her forearm and legs.

A witness said when he pulled into the parking lot above, he saw the man walking around the area and dragging the victim out of her car. He told police he tried to follow the suspect east down West Paces Ferry road but then lost sight of him, according to APD.