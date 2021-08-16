13-year-old charged in death of mother in Warner Robins to be prosecuted as an adult

Friday around 1:30 p.m., the teen called 911 to say he killed someone in his Bonaire home. Officers found his mother 37-year-old Dominique Bowers dead in the house -- it's on the 500 block of Adirondac Way. Sergeant Eric Gossman with Warner Robins Police Criminal Investigations unit says they found the 13-year-old on the 300 block of Old Perry Road.

He says they're trying to get to the bottom of this.



“Right now, we're just really looking at talking to family members and trying to understand what's going on, what was going on beforehand. We're looking to try and understand what might have led to this,” said Gossman.



Gossman says they can't release details on the weapon or the victim's wounds at this time.



According to Bowers' Facebook, she's a native New Yorker and moved to Bonaire in March 2020. She and her fiancé were set to get married August 27.



“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, it's a tragic event,” said Gossman.