13-year-old killed in shooting near Atlanta skating rink, police say

Police were called to the location along the 3300 block at 11:24 p.m. and found Deshon Dubose with multiple gunshot wounds.

ATLANTA — A 13-year-old boy was killed late Saturday night off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta, police said.

Atlanta police officers were called to a location along the 3300 block around 11:24 p.m. and found the boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Grady Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the boy as Deshon DuBose. They said he was shot twice.

The address provided to 11Alive shows the location is near some homes, a Popeyes chicken restaurant, other businesses and the Cascade Family Skating rink.

"Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident," an APD spokesperson said in a statement. "The investigation continues."

11Alive learned Dubose went to Drew Charter School. One of his teachers, who was too distraught to go on camera, said he was a kind, gentle boy who loved to volunteer in his community.

“In this day and age and lifetime, this is a crazy world," said Isaac Boyd, a nearby resident. "There’s a lot going on going on right now, but a 13-year-old? I wasn’t expecting that to happen. I was shocked."

Beard has lived in the area where the shooting happened all his life.

“To be honest, it's not all the way 100% good. It's a mixed neighborhood, but we still hear a lot of gunshots going on around this neighborhood," Beard said. "Overall, it's not a bad neighborhood.”

An APD spokesperson told 11Alive they can't comment on any suspects or how Dubose may have known the shooter or shooters because this is an active, ongoing investigation.

“I don't know what could have happened for a 13-year-old to get shot," Beard said. "It could have come from Cascade Skating Rink around 11:30 because that’s what time Cascade’s closed.”

Atlanta city leaders have been trying to curb the crime involving youth for months, including a renewed push for a curfew for kids 17 and under. That came after two kids died and four others were hurt in a shooting along 17th Street near Atlantic Station.

City of Atlanta District 10 Council member Andrea L. Boone issued the following statement about the fatal shooting:

“This is a somber time for our community as a young boy’s life was tragically cut short. This type of violence is especially abnormal for this area. The skating rink has in many ways been a safe haven for families. It has been that way for decades because Cascade Family Skating and the Alexander family have poured love and care into this treasure of Southwest Atlanta. It is a true staple of the Adamsville community and the city of Atlanta. To see this type of violence is deeply disturbing. Any loss of life is felt in our community, but for such a young boy to fall victim to this here, it is very tragic."

