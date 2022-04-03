14-year-old arrested, faces murder charge in DeKalb gas station shooting

A 28-year-old victim, described as an innocent bystander was identified earlier Friday by police.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police said Friday afternoon that a 14-year-old had been arrested and charged with murder in a gas station shooting the night before.

The shooting left one victim, described as an innocent bystander, dead Thursday night. That victim was identified earlier Friday as 28-year-old John Battle.

In addition to a felony murder charge, DeKalb Police said the teenager faces an armed robbery charge in the shooting, which happened along Covington Highway on Thursday evening.

Investigators said Battle, his girlfriend, and daughter were driving away from a Shell gas station when a group of people were arguing and started shooting at each other. A bullet struck Battle — who was not involved in the argument — amid the gunfire while he tried to drive off, causing him to wreck.

Battle died from his injuries. Police said his girlfriend and his daughter were inside the vehicle when Battle was shot and killed. They were not hurt in the shooting and were also not seriously hurt in the wreck, according to authorities.

Murder Arrest: A 14-year-old male has been arrested & charged with Armed Robbery & Felony Murder for the March 3 shooting of an innocent bystander.

One of the men who was involved in the dispute at the gas station was also shot. He is recovering from his injuries at a local hospital, police said.

Surveillance video from the scene seems to show two different groups caught in the gun battle. As it breaks out, customers duck for cover, hiding behind gas pumps, cars, and walls as bullets spray around them.

Windows were shattered and multiple cars were hit.

"I have four kids. I come here with my children all the time, so that's sad for somebody who was just a bystander and lost his life," said Daryl White, a customer who buys gas at the station every week.