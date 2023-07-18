14-year-old boy grazed in the head by bullet at DeKalb home, police say

DeKalb County Police said it happened shortly before 10 p.m. at a home at the 2700 block of Green Marsh Court in Decatur.

DECATUR, Ga. — A 14-year-old boy was grazed in the head by a bullet after a car drove by a DeKalb home and fired several shots inside Tuesday night, police said.

DeKalb County Police said it happened shortly before 10 p.m. at a home at the 2700 block of Green Marsh Court in Decatur. The home is not far from Oak View Elementary School.

Authorities said the teen was taken to the hospital by EMS and is in stable condition.

Investigators believe a car drove by the home and fired multiple rounds inside. Detectives are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No other details were released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.