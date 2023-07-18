x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

14-year-old boy grazed in the head by bullet at DeKalb home, police say

DeKalb County Police said it happened shortly before 10 p.m. at a home at the 2700 block of Green Marsh Court in Decatur.
Credit: 11Alive

DECATUR, Ga. — A 14-year-old boy was grazed in the head by a bullet after a car drove by a DeKalb home and fired several shots inside Tuesday night, police said. 

DeKalb County Police said it happened shortly before 10 p.m. at a home at the 2700 block of Green Marsh Court in Decatur.  The home is not far from Oak View Elementary School.

Authorities said the teen was taken to the hospital by EMS and is in stable condition. 

Investigators believe a car drove by the home and fired multiple rounds inside. Detectives are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. 

No other details were released at this time.

Credit: 11Alive

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

One in custody, another wanted; 17-year-old boy shot multiple times in parking lot of Southlake Mall, Morrow Police say

Before You Leave, Check This Out