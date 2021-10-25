Police seek two people for information on deadly house party shooting

Neither one is considered a suspect but deputies said they might know useful information to help find who pulled the trigger.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County is trying to figure out what happened at a party that ended with two teens shot, and one of them dying.

The sheriff's office is asking for help identifying the two young men pictured below.

Neither one is considered a suspect but deputies said they might know useful information to help find who pulled the trigger.

There were about 100 teens at the house party, which was in Woodstock.

Someone killed 14-year-old Landon Andrew after a fight broke out at the party.

Deputies said they've already held 80 interviews as they try to piece together what happened.