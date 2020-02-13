COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The 14-year-old killed in a Coweta County home invasion was a former Bibb County student.

Family identified the girl as Haley Adams, and Bibb County School District spokeswoman Stephanie Hartley says Adams was a student at Appling Middle this school year.

On Wednesday night, Encounter Church on Gray Highway held a candlelight vigil in her memory.

Deputies say the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday on Bethlehem Church Road, southwest of Atlanta.

Investigators say someone shot Haley in the back during a ‘targeted invasion.’ She later died in surgery.

Coweta County deputies say they’re looking for at least four people, and they’ve released a key piece of evidence to help find the suspects – surveillance footage that shows the suspects arriving and leaving the home.

In the video, a car pulls into the driveway of the home in Grantville. Multiple people can be seen getting out of the light-colored car.

Nearly two minutes go by and you see them running back towards the car. You can also see someone firing at least two shots as they get into the car. One of them is carrying what appears to be a bag.

Authorities say the male subject in the house had some sort of relationship with the teen’s mother, who had just moved into the home a week ago from Macon with her daughter.

The sheriff's office did say the man who lives at the home is known to authorities, but they didn't elaborate how.

