Clarkston middle school student dies of gunshot wound to the head, police say

CLARKSTON, Ga. — A 14-year-old middle school student died of a gunshot wound to the head over the weekend in Clarkston, police said Tuesday.

The Clarkston Police Department said the victim, who attended Freedom Middle School, was found with a gunshot wound when officers responded to the Parc 1000 Apartments around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police did not identify the victim.

A police release said: "Once officers arrived, they located an unconscious juvenile male outside the apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Officers immediately started performing life-saving measures until the arrival of medical services. The juvenile male victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to the injury."

It was not clear how the victim was shot. Police said they arrested a 17-year-old who knew the victim. They are charging him with involuntary manslaughter, and it is not clear if he fired the gun or if there was an accident of some kind.

The department added it was "not a random act of violence."