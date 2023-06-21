The teen was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers with the department's Aggravated Assault Unit are investigating after a teenage boy was shot Tuesday night.

The 14-year-old was found near 1097 Harwell Rd. NW. He is expected to survive, according to police.

Police were called to the area around 8:30 p.m. and immediately found the teen, the department said. He was conscious and breathing, according to officers, and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

According to preliminary evidence from police, the teen was shot while walking in front of 300 Skipper Place NW which appears to be a residential area.