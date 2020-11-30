14-year-old shot outside southwest Atlanta apartment, hours after another teen struck

The boy would not give police much information on what happened.

ATLANTA — Details are vague in a shooting that happened at around 1 a.m. on Monday in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Police officers responded to an apartment along the 500 block of Fulton Street where they located a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He told officers he was outside of the apartments when he was shot, but would not give further information to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police did not have any suspect information.

Hours earlier, at this same apartment complex, a 13-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in her head that went through her home. She was conscious when she was taken to the hospital.

Police tell 11Alive that the cases are not related.

The shooting scenes are located in the Mechanicsville community of Atlanta and occurred not far from the I-20 and Northside Drive.