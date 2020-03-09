15-year-old arrested for alleged involvement in two separate Atlanta murders

The teenager is in custody at the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center

ATLANTA — A 15-year-old boy is in police custody following his involvement in two separate murders, Atlanta Police said.

According to Officer TaSheena Brown, 29-year-old Donte Billingsley and one other male suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting at an apartment in the 1200 block of Donnelly Avenue, S.W., on Monday, July 13.

Billingsley died from his injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital, Brown said.

In the second crime, 30-year-old Sergio Rowell was shot in front of Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta on Sunday, August 2, Brown said.

Rowell was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he also died as a result of his injuries, Brown said.