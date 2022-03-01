Atlanta Police investigating after 15-year-old is shot dead in Mechanicsville neighborhood

Authorities said homicide detectives are investigating the case.

ATLANTA — Officers with Atlanta Police Department are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot dead Saturday.

Police were called to Atlanta's Mechanicsville neighborhood around 3:38 p.m. Officers arrived at the area near the Dunbar Neighborhood Center off Windsor St. SW where they found a 15-year-old boy shot, APD said.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, according to a release from APD. Officers said another man was also taken to the hospital and he survived his injuries.

Authorities said initial evidence shows the shooting stemmed from "a gun transaction gone wrong involving acquaintances."