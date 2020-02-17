MACON, Ga. — The 15-year-old driver of the stolen vehicle that wrecked early Monday killing a 14-year-old Howard Middle student will be charged with murder.

That’s according to Macon-Bibb County Sheriff David Davis.

The series of events leading up to the fatal crash started around 1:40 a.m. Monday near Habersham Avenue.

Deputies say they saw a Nissan Sentra run through a stop light on Park Street as the driver was turning onto Napier Avenue. They tried to stop the car and a high-speed chase began.

The chase ended when the driver, an unnamed 15-year-old, lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road, swiped a utility pole and flipped over.

When the car flipped, the driver and four passengers were all ejected.

Three juveniles stayed at the scene (the 15-year-old driver, a 15-year-old female, and 14-year-old Shakayla Hill) and two other passengers ran away.

Hill was pronounced dead at the scene around 3 a.m.

The two who stayed at the scene were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health for treatment. They are listed in stable condition.

Deputies say the car was reported stolen on February 12, and two guns were found inside. One was reported stolen from Monroe County.

Davis says he does not know who stole the vehicle or guns, and that it is still under investigation.

The identity of the 15-year-old driver that will be charged with murder has not been released yet, but an updated release says he will be charged as a juvenile when he leaves the hospital.

He will also be charged with theft by receiving stolen auto, reckless driving, and felony fleeing and eluding.

