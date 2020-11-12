15-year-old stabbed to death; Deputies say suspect was in relationship with victim's mom

Chattooa County Sheriff Mark Schrader said 29-year-old Andy Roque Espinosa was charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault.

ATLANTA — A man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Chattooga County teen Wednesday.

The Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader said 29-year-old Andy Roque Espinosa was charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Deputies were called to Williams Street around 7:30 p.m. to respond to the scene. When they arrived, the said the Espinosa was trying to render aid to the 15-year-old boy, who had numerous injuries.

The investigation revealed that Espinosa allegedly attacked the victim. Authorities said the teen was taken to Floyd Medical Center by Redmond EMS where he died.

"According to information received, Espinosa and the juvenile’s mother are in a relationship," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Along with deputies from the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.