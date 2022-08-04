15-year-old shot at Chick-fil-A in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old was shot at a Chick-fil-A in DeKalb County on Friday, police said.
The incident happened at the Turner Hill Rd. location in Stonecrest a little after 12:30 p.m., according to police.
The DeKalb County Police Department said they were called to a person shot call at the location and discovered the teen had been shot in the parking lot.
Police did not outline the victim's condition, but said he was "taken to a local hospital to be treated for his wound."
"This case is currently under investigation," DKPD said.