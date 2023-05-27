15-year-old shot in the head after playing with gun in Troup County

Upon arrival, emergency personnel reported a 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old was shot in the head on Friday after playing with a gun in Troup County, according to the sheriff's office.

Troup County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at 2457 Cameron Mill Road on May 26. Upon arrival, emergency personnel reported a 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital in serious condition, where medical professionals are working diligently to provide the necessary care.

The Criminal Investigations Division promptly joined the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident.

Initial findings from the sheriff's office said the victim, along with several other teenagers, was recklessly handling a handgun inside of a home, and it went off.