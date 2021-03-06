15-year-old shot in downtown Atlanta

The incident happened Friday night.

ATLANTA — A 15-year-old victim was shot on Friday night in downtown Atlanta, police said.

Atlanta Police said they responded just after 7:12 p.m. to a location on the 400 block of Centennial Olympic Park Dr., just about a block south of the Techwood Homes Historic District.

Police said they believed the 15-year-old and the suspect know one another, and "investigators were notified and will be working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting."