15-year-old shot, killed at high school party with hundreds of teens in Clayton County, police say

This is a developing story.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed at a high school party in Clayton County Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded to a building located at 1078 Citizens Parkway in Morrow after calls of a person shot. When they arrived, officers spotted the teen dead near the entrance from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said that a party was being held at the location where students from different metro Atlanta high schools were in attendance. One person was removed from the party and then later returned with another suspect where they shot multiple rounds into the building, killing the 15-year-old, according to police.

When police arrived, they said that "hundreds of teenagers were seen fleeing the scene."

The investigation is still ongoing and police have not yet identified the suspect in the shooting.

