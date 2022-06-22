15-year-old shot, killed at Clayton County apartment complex

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — A 15-year-old boy is dead after an overnight shooting at the Gardenwood Apartments in Clayton County.

Right now, there are few details on the incident itself; however, family of the boy tell 11Alive that he was an honor student.

At the scene on Garden Wood Court, our crews witnessed a heavily damaged vehicle that is somehow tied to the shooting, leaving the scene at the gated community where the boy and his family live.

Family also said the victim, Terrance Denson, was a student at Midtown High School.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.