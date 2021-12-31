15-year-old shot and killed in Douglasville, police say

Police said it happened early Friday morning at a rental property.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A 15-year-old was found shot and killed in Douglasville early Friday morning, police said.

The Douglasville Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers had been dispatched just before 12:30 a.m. to a person shot call on Deering Court. There, they discovered the 15-year-old dead "from an apparent gunshot wound."

There were no immediate details on what might have led up to the shooting.

Police described the location where the incident occurred as a rental property and said officers found a "large number of people and vehicles" on site.

Police are asking anyone who attended the gathering or who might have information about it to call Detective Futch at 678-293-1633 or to email futcha@douglasvillega.gov.

"This is still an active investigation so no further information will be released at this time," Douglasville Police said.