15-year-old shot multiple times in Perimeter Center neighborhood, Sandy Springs Police say

The shooting happened just a little over a mile away from Perimeter Mall on Tuesday night.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A 15-year-old was critically injured Tuesday night after being shot several times in a Sandy Springs neighborhood, police said.

Around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dunwoody Springs and Garden Court in Sandy Springs to a call of a person shot. They found the teen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to Wellstar North Fulton Hospital, where he is currently listed as critical but stable condition, according to police.

The shooting happened in Sandy Springs's Perimeter Center neighborhood, just a little over a mile from Perimeter Mall.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting or if any suspects were in custody. It remains an active investigation at this time.