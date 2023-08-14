15-year-old wanted for murder in Clayton County, police say

Officers described him as armed and dangerous.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a 15-year-old boy wanted for a murder that happened two months ago.

Authorities identified Oliver Lamar Choyce as the suspect.

On July 29, officers said they responded to McDonough Road in Hampton after a body was located behind Lovejoy Regional Park.

Officers added that the victim had multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said Choyce is known to frequent Lovejoy and the Fulton County area. They also added that he is known to be armed and dangerous.

Choyce is described as being about 6’0" in height and weighing around 140 pounds. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

