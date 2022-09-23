16-year-old injured in overnight Atlanta shooting | What we know

Police said this happened on Lanier Street, just off of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

ATLANTA — A 16-year-old is recovering after being shot multiple times overnight in northwest Atlanta.

Several bullet casings could be seen at the location and police said the victim was shot four times.

As of now, there is no word on how many times the teen was shot but we do know he was rushed to Grady hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.