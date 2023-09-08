16-year-old girl stabbed in altercation at southeast Atlanta home, police say

APD officers detained a young male at the scene.

ATLANTA — A 16-year-old girl was stabbed after she was involved in an altercation with a young male at a southeast Atlanta home Friday night, police said.

Officers responded to the call of a person stabbed at a home along Rigby Court in the South River Gardens neighborhood just after 7 p.m. They found the teen girl who had been stabbed after they got there, but police said she was taken to the hospital where she was "alert, conscious and breathing."

APD officers detained a young male at the scene, but did not give out the age of the suspect. Police said there was an argument between the 16-year-old and the man that escalated to the teen being stabbed.

Details about the incident remain limited.

