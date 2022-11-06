16-year-old shot, killed at DeKalb County apartment complex, police say

DECATUR, Ga. — A 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex Sunday afternoon, police said.
The shooting happened in the 600-block of Creste Lane in Decatur at Heritage Reserve apartments. Police said that the teen was dead when they arrived and that he had suffered from a gunshot wound.
There is currently no suspect in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
Neighbors in the area said they did not see the shooting, but heard multiple shots ring out.
11Alive currently has a crew at the scene and will continue to provide updated information as soon as it comes in.
