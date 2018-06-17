One teenager is dead and three others are injured after an overnight shooting happened in south Macon.

According to a Bibb Sheriff Office release, just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police found a 16-year-old Calvin Bernard Harvey shot to death on a stoop at 325 Edgewood Lane.

It was reported to deputies that a cookout was happening at the house when a car drove by and began firing shots into the crowd. The suspects got away before police arrived.

According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, Harvey was shot in the neck.

Ronnie Jackson Jr, 23, Morgan Diggs, 25, and a 13-year-old girl were also injured during the shooting.

Diggs and Jackson were treated on the scene while the teen girl was driven to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where she is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.

