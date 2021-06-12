Lambert High School student taken into custody for 'terroristic threat': Sheriff

The teenager is facing a terroristic threat charge, investigators said.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old is facing a felony charge after investigators with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said he made a terroristic threat.

The teen was taken into custody Thursday at Lambert High School after a school resource officer was made aware of a threatening email, according to investigators. Deputies said the message was sent to the school principal.

The high school junior threatened to do harm, according to school leaders. Investigators identified the student and removed him from class, a news release said.

Deputies promptly received a juvenile arrest warrant and took the 16-year-old into custody. He was taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville, according to the sheriff's office.

“School threats and violence have no place in our community. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office takes every threat seriously and we will leave no stone unturned nor spare any expense to resolve these and keep our kids safe," Sheriff Ron Freeman said in a news release.