16-year-old shot after trying to steal car, DeKalb Police say

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — A teenager was shot after trying to break into a car in Ellenwood on Tuesday morning, according to a report from DeKalb Police.

DeKalb County Police Department said officers were dispatched around 8:58 a.m. near block 3400 of River Mill Lane. Operators were told that a person was shot in the area.

When officers arrived, they reported a 16-year-old boy who'd been shot. EMS took the to the hospital, but officers have not released any information about his condition.

During their investigations, officers said the teen, along with two others, had broken into a car at the address. Police said they were trying to steal the car when the homeowner came out to confront the group.