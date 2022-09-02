17-year-old arrested for alleged murder in DeKalb County, sheriff's office says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 17-year-old suspect and charged him with murder.
Joe Dylan Fernandez, of Doraville, was taken into custody at his home on Sept. 1 on a grand jury arrest warrant.
In addition to felony murder, Fernandez is being charged with malice murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, criminal attempt to commit a felony, aggravated assault, and possession of pistol or revolver by a person under 18.
He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail, where he is being held on $150,000 bond.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
